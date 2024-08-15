The President of Malawi, Dr Lazarus Chakwera (pictured) accompanied by the First Lady Monica Chakwera has arrived at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport ahead of tomorrow’s Southern African Development Community (SADC) TROIKA Summit ahead of the 44th Summit which kicks off this weekend.

Apparently, Tanzanian President, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan (below) has also arrived at the Robert Mugabe International Airport.

Image credit: InfoMinZW

Dr Nangolo Mbumba, the President of Namibia has just arrived in Zimbabwe for the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government.

He was received at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by the Minister of Skills Audit and Development Honourable Paul Mavhima

Meanwhile, the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads State and Government will be held on 17 August 2024 in Harare, Zimbabwe under the theme: “Promoting Innovation to unlock opportunities for sustained economic growth and development towards an Industrialised SADC”.

The SADC Summit is responsible for the overall policy direction and control of functions of the Community, ultimately making it the policy-making institution of SADC.

The Ordinary SADC Summit is held every year and is attended by Heads of State and Government from the 16 SADC Member States namely, Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. It is also attended by heads of continental and regional bodies as observers.

The 44th SADC Summit was preceded by meetings of the SADC Senior Officials and Council of Ministers who prepare the agenda for the Heads of State and Government.

The SADC Council of Ministers oversees the functioning and development of SADC and ensures that policies are properly implemented.

The Council consists of Ministers from each Member State, usually from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Economic Planning, or Finance.