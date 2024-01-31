I will never join Tshabangu who is working with my oppressors, says Job Sikhala

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chairperson Job Sikhala says Sengezo Tshabangu’s lawyers are fooling themselves if they think he will join their alliance with his oppressors.

Sikhala was released from the notorious Chikurubi Maximum Prison last night, after a court ruling earlier in the afternoon.

Speaking after his release, Sikhala paid tribute to all those who stood by him and his family during the difficult time.

“Dear Zimbabweans and Worldwide Friends.

“For nearly 2 years, I suffered in my oppressors’ prison. You prayed 4 me 2 be released from the jaws of my tormentors. You made loud clamours for my release as you know that I was innocent. Yu stood with my family. I am crying as I am.

“The media, civic society, churches, the working people, student bodies, professionals, and Members of Parliament both domestically and internationally for ceaselessly condemning the tyrannical persecution perpetrated upon me by my enemies.

“Let me also thank members of the diplomatic Corp from world democracies and Africa whose solidarity was priceless. I also want to thank world governments who remained alert to what was transpiring on my persecution.

“To the Free Job Sikhala Solidarity Movement, you were the missing link in Zimbabwe’s political equation.

“To my lawyers, words alone are insufficient to express my gratitude. To Mai Sikhala and family, thank you very much for your love. With all my love, May the Almighty God bless all of you,” he said.

Apparently, a number of prominent personalities also added their voice.

Former Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa said:

“A MILESTONE in the struggle for freedom that @JobSikhala1 and Godfrey Sithole are finally free after a prolonged pre-trial incarceration on account of politics. All glory be to God!!

“Their much awaited release is a reversal of one of the extremest of errors in the politics of Zimbabwe. Their incarceration stands out as an act of gross injustice, a vivid example of Zimbabwe’s broken, vindictive and toxic politics.

“As #CitizensMatter we continue to push for the freedom of #MRP9 and a cessation to all persecutions and hostilities on account of politics in ZIMBABWE.”

Disqualified 2023 presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere said: “Freedom at last! It was unfair and remains a travesty of justice. Welcome dear

Brother.”

ZANU PF Patriots was not to be outdone saying: “Here is proof that there is rule of law in Zimbabwe

“Job Sikhala has been given a 3 year suspended sentence.”

However, ZANU PF Patriots warned Sikhala to behave next time.