Popular politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa says it is wise to always assume that you are surrounded by danger.

“Wise natural disposition… Always assume that you are surrounded by danger, betrayal and dishonesty.

“That way, you will not be shocked or caught by surprise. Have a blessed day,” he says.

He adds that alertness is sublime wisdom.

Chamisa dumped his party CCC few months ago alleging heavy infiltration by ZANU PF and state agents.

Zwnews