Former Defence minister and ZANU PF Council of Elders chairperson Sydney Sekeramayi says the late former President Robert Mugabe approached him secretly with an offer to make him his successor, but he turned it down.

Posting on his X handle (formerly Twitter) Sekeramayi says he told Mugabe point blank that he can’t be his successor while Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is there.

“After a long service in President Mugabe’s Government as a Minister and many more positions, in 2015 when I was Defence Minister, the late and former President secretly approached me and wanted me to be his successor but I clearly told him that I can’t be one whilst ED was there,” he says.

Sekeramayi said he respect President Mnangagwa and his vice Constantino Chiwenga adding that they are tried and tested leaders.

“I respect these men a lot they are tried and tested beyond measure. Their patriotism, dedication and firmness to the cause is something else.

“I worked with them hand in hand when I was the Minister of Defence and as well Minister of State Security,” he added.

Sekeramayi said since the coming in of President Mnangagwa and the 2nd Republic there has been significant developments from infrastructure development and agriculture which is the bedrock of every economy adding that this must be highly cherished.

He however accused Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema of grave miscalculation by allegedly trying to divide the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

“As a senior Statesman and Pan-Africanist, I predict unrest divisións in the SADC bloc and more problems to the Southern African Nations as América is making serious inroads to our jurisdictions.

“Hakainde Hichilema is making fatal misculculations,” he added.

Zwnews