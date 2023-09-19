Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Masvingo are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Taurai Murozvi Mabisvo (34) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which Ernest Chakauya (43) died on 16/09/23 at Village 13B, Mkosi Resettlement.

The suspect struck Ernest Chakauya (43) with a log on the head resulting in the victim hitting a metal stove with the head after falling down.

The victim had insulted the suspect’s wife.

ZRP therefore is calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews