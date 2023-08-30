Actor-cum-musician Freddy ‘Kapfupi’ Manjalima has hit hard times.

Kapfupi recently made his issue public after visiting a local traditional healer where he sought cleansing.

He claims he is battling bad luck which has left him with nothing to show for his fame.

Speaking to Kwayedza, Kapfupi said all was not well.

“Things are not going well for and my family, nothing seems to be working for me, my wife Mai Ngaa or our son.

“I need some cleansing so that the bad luck goes away.

“I can’t hide behind my fame, I need help so that both my music and comedy can yield better results for me,” said Kapfupi.

