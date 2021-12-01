Zanu PF Shadow Member of Parliament for Kwekwe Central, Kandros Mugabe has dismissed as ‘laughable and unsubstantiated’, reports that he is on the verge of shifting his political aspirations to Mbizo Constituency, saying that move will be akin to betraying the wishes of his all-weather supporters in the Midlands town.

“It is common knowledge that I have the majority of people from Kwekwe Central on my side and I just cannot betray them by making such a thoughtless political move. Inini ndine vanhuka shamwari. Ndinovasiirei vanhu vese vakadaro? (Why should I leave them?)”, Mugabe said.

The miner-cum-cleric who is also an Archbishop at Zvipo ZveMweya Apostolic Church is involved in an ugly fight with Energy Dhala Ncube for the sole party candidature in anticipated by-elections for the Kwekwe Central seat that fell vacant when Masango Matambanadzo succumbed to cancer last year.

In recent weeks, hardly evidenced reports suggested that the man-of-the-cloth was contemplating abandoning the contentious seat for Mbizo Constituency in a bid to avoid the chaotic clashes synonymous with his supporters and Dhala’s.

In October last year, primary elections between the two were abandoned after Dhala’s supporters reportedly turned violent, assaulting high-ranking party officials overseeing the temperamental polls.

“I have always been advocating for the holding of primary elections immediately so that we focus on reuniting our people and work on mobilizing the projected five million votes for our 2023 presidential candidate, His Excellency Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. Zanu PF is a democratic institution and electoral contestation is good for the revolutionary party. I anticipate a time when Dhala and myself will be able to shake hands and congratulate whoever would have won that election. I have every reason to believe that I will not only win the primaries but the legislative elections as well,” Mugabe told our newscrew.

Nelson Chamisa’s opposition MDC Alliance will be represented by surprise aspirant, Judith Tobaiwa, daughter to the late Kwekwe deputy Mayor, Shadreck Tobaiwa.

Dhala is nephew to state security minister, Owen Ncube.

Zwnews