Three High Court judges, Justices Pisirayi Kwenda, Esther Muremba and Siyabona Paul Musithu have recorded withdrawal by Musa Kika, and made court order to the effect.

This is after lawyers for the Human Rights NGO Forum director, Kika, withdraw application for leave to execute pending appeal in matter of Chief Justice, Luke Malaba.

They wanted him barred from returning to office, no reasons were given for the withdrawal.

And costs were awarded to Judicial Service Commission and the government.

Kika’s legal team confirmed the development saying: “We withdrew before the respondents filed any papers.”

According to updates by Zimlive, court adjourned to consider if hearing should proceed after Kika withdrew application.

