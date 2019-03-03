Hubby catches wife pants down with neighbour, kills her

A Chinhoyi woman died after she was struck on the head with a spirit level by her husband from Zvimba who allegedly caught her in a compromising position with another man.

Local police confirmed the harrowing Chinhoyi incident which occurred last weekend in Mapako Suburb.

A source who declined to be named said the overzealous killer, Clever Gara was on separation with the late, Kerina Matarutse but failed to stomach that she was now bedding a man identified as Benard Mapadza.

“The killer knew the man who was bonking his wife, the two at some time had an alcaretion after Mapadza visited and spent some days at his house.

“Gara received a tip off that his wife was having glorious moments with Mapadza so he ambushed them and decided to peep over the window at the later’s place only to find them in the act,” said the source.

The source added that Gara did the unthinkable after finding his wife in a compromising position.

“He then forcibly opened the door with a metal builder spirit level which he used to fight Mapadza whom he overpowered before dragging his wife out of the house.

“Gara then struck her with the spirit level several times resulting in her bleeding profusely and dying in her pool of blood,” said the source.

Gara is still on the run after fleeing the scene on the fateful day, giving room for Mapadza to report the matter to police who then attended the scene and carried out investigations.

The deceased’s body was carried to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital for post mortem.