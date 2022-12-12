A house was destroyed by fire in Mainway Meadows, Waterfalls, Harare on Monday afternoon in a suspected solar battery wiring fault.

Kids who were in the house escaped unhurt, however, all property has been destroyed including a Toyota Prado, The Herald reported citing witnesses.

House gutted by fire in Mainway Meadows, Waterfalls, Harare this afternoon in a suspected solar battery wiring fault. According to witnesses, kids who were in the house escaped unhurt, however, all property has been destroyed including a Toyota Prado. pic.twitter.com/deqDLO1NAK — Star FM (@StarfmZimbabwe) December 12, 2022