Image: InfoMinZw

Hotplate Grillhouse & Midas Kadoma have been burned down this morning around 3am, senior government official says.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana says it is believed that the fire was caused by a stove which was left on.

“It’s suspected that a stove was left on in the Hotplate Grill kitchen and it caused the fire which also spread to the next shop, Midas Kadoma which was also destroyed,” he said.

Apparently, the authorities are yet to issue more details with regards to the incident.

Zwnews