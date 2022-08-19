Meikles Africa, which owns a stake in Victoria Falls Hotel, says room occupancy for the hospitality segment grew from 11% to 35% in the last quarter.

According to the group, available room occupancy grew by 36% and 327% in USD terms respectively.

Guests for the period were broken down as follows 90 per cent foreign and 10 percent local.

The hospitality just like the tourism industry is gaining up from the effects of Covid 19.

The pandemic caused disruptions in the industry when lockdowns were put in place to curb the spread of the disease.

Tourism is one of Zimbabwe’s major foreign currency earners.

Zwnews