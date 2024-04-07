In a commanding performance, Highlanders surged to the summit of the table after securing a resounding 3-0 triumph against Chegutu Pirates on Sunday. Bosso now leads by three points, capitalizing on FC Platinum’s abandoned match against CAPS United.

Brighton Ncube emerged as the hero of the day, showcasing his prowess with a brace, while Lynoth Chikuhwa added to the spectacle with another well-taken goal. Ncube wasted no time in making an impact, breaking the deadlock just one minute into the second half before sealing his second goal of the match in the 60th minute. Chikuhwa put the finishing touches on the victory three minutes from time, solidifying Highlanders’ dominance on the pitch.

In other fixtures, Dynamos settled for a goalless draw against Bulawayo Chiefs, while Chicken Inn suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manica Diamonds in Mutare.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 5 Results:

Dynamos 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Highlanders 3-0 Chegutu Pirates

Hwange 0-1 TelOne

Manica Diamonds 1-0 Chicken Inn

