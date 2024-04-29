BULAWAYO – Highlanders beat Caps United 2-0 at Barbourfields on Sunday to restore their two-point lead at the summit of the league table in the headline fixture of the Premier Soccer League’s Week 9 round of matches.

Kelvin Kaindu’s men scored through Andrew Mbeba after 25 minutes into the clash with McKinnon Mushore doubling the hosts’ advantage three minutes later.

The victory came as a welcome relief for the Bosso faithful which has seen the popular Bulawayo outfit lose twice and draw once in all competitions in the past 10 days.

Bosso lost to rivals Dynamos in the Independence Cup finals before losing 2-1 again to city neighbours Chicken Inn and playing to a 2-2 draw away to Herentals during the week.

In another high-profile clash played at Rufaro, Dynamos drew 2-2 with struggling defending champions Ngezi Platinum.

Dembare were first to strike through Valentine Kadonzvo after 14 minutes before a Takunda Benhura strike levelled matters five minutes later.

Ngezi Platinum went ahead after 38 minutes through a Farai Madhanhanga strike but Dynamos newboy Freddy Alick scored after 64 minutes to spare the blushes for the home side.

At Sakubva, FC Platinum lost 1-0 to Manica Diamonds in a setback to the former champions’ title hopes.

Green Fuel trounced Arenel Movers 3-0 at Green Fuel Arena to emerge as biggest winners of the weekend’s premiership matches.

At the Colliery, home side Hwange drew 1-1 with Herentals while Bulawayo Chiefs were 1-0 victors over Chegutu Pirates at Luveve.

Following weekend clashes, Highlanders still top the standings on 18 points from 9 games played so far.

Manica Diamonds are second on 16 while neighbours Bulawayo Chiefs and Chicken Inn are third and fourth with both tied on 15 points.

Traditional giants Caps United and Dynamos are positioned numbers 10 and 11 with the neighbours both having played 8 games each.

Zimlive