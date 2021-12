High Court Judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi is today expected to testify against VP Constantino Chiwenga’s wife Mary Mubaiwa.

Mubaiwa is said to have lied under oath to the effect that Chiwenga agreed to divorce proceedings when he was sick.

Mutevedzi was supposed to solemnise the marriage.

Mubaiwa is accused of violating the Marriages Act, but she is denying the charge.

Yesterday, another judge Justice George Chiweshe testified as state witness.

