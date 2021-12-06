The High Court in has dismissed charges of incitement of public violence against award-winning film-making journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.

Chin’ono was arrested and spent up to 45 days in jail one time over false charges linked to the 31 July 2020 anti-government protest.

“The High Court of Zimbabwean has dismissed the charges against me for Incitement to Public Violence.

“It means my arrest was & my case were trumped up as I have always argued! I spent the past 15 months in jails and courts for something that I didn’t do,” says Chin’ono.

Zwnews