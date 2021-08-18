The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed the arrest of a Bindura man (64) for rape cases involving four minors aged 14, 10, 11 and 10.

The suspect raped the victims who are related to his wife on different occasions.

The suspect took advantage of being close to the victims and committed the crime.

Such crimes are common in the country and warnings have been issued in different platforms.

Apparently, the police is on record urging parents and guardians not to leave children especially girls in the custody of male relatives.

Zwnews