Herald fires Tichaona Zindoga

Zimpapers has sacked Herald acting editor Tichaona Zindoga. William Chikoto a former editor of the newspaper is now acting editor.

Chikoto edited The Herald from 2009 to 2012 before being appointed Editorial Executive.

In that position, Chikoto was in charge of convergence of content across all Zimpapers platforms — newspapers, online and radio.

He was also responsible for training journalists to write across the three platforms and overseeing the group’s content strategy.

Zindoga’s dramatic exit was triggered by a cocktail of reasons at the government’s main propaganda outlet.

Zindoga was the newspaper’s substantive deputy editor who became editor after an internal editorial coup staged by “Young Turks” working coldly with Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and permanent secretary Nick Mangwana.

Caesar Zvayi was the first to be ousted in December last year and replaced by Nyathi, his former political editor. Nyathi was fired in February this year, accused of failing to put pictures of President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the front page after he returned from a foreign trip.

Zindonga, making the leap from political editor, was particularly assisted by Mangwana to take the editorial position after he helped the bureaucrat, then Zanu PF’s point-man in England, publish his opinions.