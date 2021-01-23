Matabeleland South is expected to receive heavy rains exceeding 50mm today as severe Tropical Storm Eloise cut through the country, the Meteorological Services Department(MSD) has warned.

Other areas that lie in the way of the topical storm include Manicaland, Masvingo and Midlands.

In a statement, Friday, MSD said the storm characterised by heavy rains and strong winds will hit Manicaland on Friday before spreading throughout the country.

“Temporary reduction of moisture is expected over the Southern half of the county this afternoon, Friday 22 January 2021 due to the position of severe Tropical Storm Eloise.

“By evening, rains associated with the cloud bands of the tropical system Eloise should start off in the Southern parts of Manicaland Province,” said MSD.

“Thereafter, widespread rainfall is expected countrywide from Saturday 23 to Sunday 24 January 2021. Heavier falls in excess of 50mm probable in parts of Matabeleland South, Southern areas of the Midlands, Masvingo and Manicaland provinces”.

The MSD said destructive winds and localised heavy rains leading to riverine should also be expected.

“Watch out for destructive winds that may blow off roof tops and bring down trees , localised heavy rains leading to riverine flooding, flash flooding, collapse of huts/ houses and fallen trees/ tree branches or utility poles and open drains and pot holes that may be covered with water,” MSD warned.

The department warned the public against crossing flooded rivers.

“Never attempt to cross fast flowing or flooded rivers and streams whether walking or driving.

“Stay indoors where ever possible. If you urgently need to travel, take caution on the roads as roads may be slippery and contain hidden dangers covered by water, including fallen trees, utility poles and live wires,” said MSD.

