Pro-democracy campaigner Makomborero Haruzivishe has filed a chamber application for review in High Court seeking an order to set aside Magistrate Mangosi’s decision to remand him to 8 November.

Haruzivishe wants the court to substitute it with his removal from remand & for the State to proceed by issuing summons.

In his application Haruzivishe argues that Magistrate Mangosi’s decision of 18 October to further remand him was grossly irregular&violates his right to a fair trial within a reasonable time.

Haruzvishe says ZRP & the State are using remand proceedings as an investigating process.

Meanwhile, the case where Mako Haruzivishe, Alan Moyo, Denford Ngadziore, Stanley Manyenga & Cecelia Chimbiri are facing charges of holding an illegal demo continued at Rotten Row yesterday.

They produced video evidence to prove their innocence, however the matter was postponed to 17/11 for ruling.

Zwnews