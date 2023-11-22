Manchester United star Harry Maguire has gracefully accepted the apology of Ghanaian MP Isaac Adongo, who publicly expressed regret for mocking the footballer last year. Adongo had drawn comparisons between Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia’s economic management and Maguire’s on-field performances for Manchester United during a budget debate.

A year after referring to Maguire as ‘the biggest threat at the center of the Manchester United defense,’ Adongo recently issued a public apology, acknowledging Maguire’s transformational prowess on the football field. Despite extending an olive branch to Maguire, Adongo didn’t shy away from targeting Vice-President Bawumia again, remarking, “As for our Maguire, he is now at the IMF (International Monetary Fund) with a cup in hand.” Bawumia heads Ghana’s economic management team during a challenging economic period.

In response to Adongo’s apology, Maguire not only accepted it but also warmly invited the MP to visit Old Trafford, Manchester United’s home ground. Maguire expressed his acceptance on social media, stating, “MP Isaac Adongo apology accepted. See you at Old Trafford soon,” accompanied by handshake and smiley face emojis. The unexpected turn of events adds an intriguing twist to the unusual saga between the footballer and the Ghanaian MP.

MP Issac Adongo apology accepted . See you at Old Trafford soon 🤝😊 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) November 22, 2023