Now at Mabelreign Police Station. @ZANUPF_Official youths who had invaded land in the area went on rampage attacking @PoliceZimbabwe, Municipal Police officers and Councilor Denford Ngadziore after the destruction of their illegal structure
#HappeningNow at Mabelreign Police Station. @ZANUPF_Official youths who had invaded land in the area went on rampage attacking @PoliceZimbabwe, Municipal Police officers and Councilor Denford Ngadziore after the destruction of their illegal structures @DNgadziore @daddyhope pic.twitter.com/h0aHNlqguV
— Zeem TV Zimbabwe Online TV (@zeemTVONLINE) December 16, 2022
.@ZANUPF_Official youths displaying impunity at Mabelreign Police Station. No arrests were made and we challenge @PoliceZimbabwe to bring the culprits to book without fear or favour @daddyhope @ZimEye @schikanza @MutasaPeter @TeriChitapi @blevava @NewZimbabweCom @namataik_ https://t.co/mGilwOSnU1
— Crisis [email protected] (@crisiscoalition) December 16, 2022