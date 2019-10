Police have arrested 5 armed robbers who were involved in a number of robbery cases in Marondera, Harare and other towns since January 2019 after a shoot out. The gang was arrested early today in Chitungwiza after detectives laid an ambush at a local night club.

One of the suspects died of injuries sustained during the shoot out with the police. Police will not hesitate to take action on armed criminal elements and ensure the law takes its course.

