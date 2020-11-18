Anxious moments in Damafalls as hundreds storm a house suspected to be where the head of a murdered Murehwa boy, Tapiwa Makore, is hidden

Investigations into the suspected ritual murder of Tapiwa Makore (7) continue with police and their sniffer dogs currently at a house in Damofalls, Harare. Police sources told ZTN that they suspect that Tapiwa’s head is at this house.

The house belongs to Tapiwa’s uncle who is twin brother to the already arrested Tapiwa Makore(Senior).

Police have reportedly located the head of 7-year-old Tapiwa Makore who was brutally murdered by 40-year old headsman Tafadzwa Shamba with the help of the boy’s Uncle and others. According to sources, the head was discovered at a House in Damofalls buried under a chicken pen and sealed with concrete.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the alleged accomplice Thanks Makore who is also the victim’s Uncle is believed to be the one who buried the head under the chicken pen.

What happened

When police arrived at Thanks Makore’s house around 10 am word quickly spread out and a large crowd gathered curious to know what was taking places. Rumours then spread on social media suggesting that Tapiwa Makore’s head had been found hidden somewhere within the compound of his Uncle’s property. However, police have not confirmed anything about the nature and findings of their investigations.

