“Harare Now on Forced Stayaway Ordered by Junta”

Harare Now on Forced Stayaway Ordered by JuntaThe High Court has referred the people’s lawyers application against the police prohibition order back to the Magistrates courts.

The people’s lawyers have decided not to go to the Magistrates Courts.

The people’s lawyers have expressed total shock and respectfully think the judgment was riddled with political interference by the junta.

ln the meantime, heavily armed police have cordoned off all the major roads leading into the city centre

The junta has also deployed a huge police contigent at both the Africa Unity Square and the MDC headquarters.

This effectively means that the junta has now forcibly declared a total shutdown of Harare today

So for now the people must remain calm, avoid any form of violence and stay safely at home

ln the meantime, the preparations will continue for the other already planned people’s marches to be held at Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo.

The time has come for the people of Zimbabwe to take charge of their future and democratic destiny

Daniel Molokele

MDC Spokesperson

