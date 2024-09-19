United States of America ambassador Pamela Tremont yesterday toured Mpilo Hospital HIV laboratory, offering world class quality lab standards through U.S. provided cutting-edge technology.

The lab provides critical services that improve the lives of people living with HIV in Bulawayo.

Amb Tremont also toured Nketa Clinic in Bulawayo city, where the U.S. is supporting digital health systems to improve health outcomes of people living with HIV in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, inspired by Bulawayo City mayor David Coltart’s work on the city’s water and infrastructure issues, Ambassador Tremont discussed with him how the international community can support City of Bulawayo in addressing climate change challenges.

Zwnews