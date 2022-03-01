Police authorities have confirmed that they are in the hunt for two unknown pistol-wielding carjackers who yesterday attacked and robbed a Harare man of his Honda Fit in leafy Malbereign suburb.

In a statemenet posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said:

“Police in Harare are investigating an armed robbery incident which occurred in Mabelreign on 28/02/22 at about 1630 hours, where a complainant (43) parked a silver Honda Fit vehicle AFN 4274 outside the gate before being attacked by two unknown suspects wielding an unidentified pistol.”

According to the ZRP, the suspects dragged the complainant out of the vehicle before taking control and driving away.

“Anyone with information which may lead to the recovery of the stolen vehicle and the arrest of the suspects to contact any nearest Police Station”, tweeted the police.

Zwnews