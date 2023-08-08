Castle Lager premier Soccer League giants Dynamos have sacked coach Hebert Maruwa with the club having fallen nine points short of leaders Highlanders and unlikely to win the league title.

DeMbare sit on position four on the log table behind Manica Diamonds in third place and Ngezi Platinum Stars in second.

Maruwa was employed by DeMbare after they sacked Tonderai Ndiraya at the end of last season also for failing to win the championship.

The ruthless DeMbare leadership demanded nothing short of the title and after the team were held to a goalless draw by Hwange, it was the last straw.

Today Maruwa was advised not to report for training and was informed that he cannot continue in his position.

The Dynamos leadership have been locked in meetings this morning to come up with a way forward.

They said they will issue a statement during the course of the day.

NewsDay