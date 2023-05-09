Two Harare women appeared in court yesterday for alleged possession of mbanje, crystal meth and broncleer worth $1,5 million.

Norah Makwarara (39) and Vimbainashe Magurei (40) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with unlawful possession of dangerous drugs and unregistered medicines for sale.

They were denied bail.

Prosecuting, Mr Zororai Nkomo alleged that on Saturday at around 4pm, police intelligence received information that the pair was dealing in dangerous drugs at Shamrock Court in Walter Hill Avenue, Eastlea, Harare.

Armed with a warrant of search and seizure, they approached Makwavarara and Magurei who were serving customers in a liquor outlet.

A search was conducted leading to the recovery of 15,5 x 100 ml bottles of Broncleer cough syrup, 25 x 100ml bottles of Benylin cough syrup, 1x 100ml bottle of Salterpyn from a freezer in the bottle store.

Further searches led to the recovery of 47 sachets of crystal meth, 45 sachets of mbanje and 41 J-Pipes stashed behind the freezer. The two were subsequently arrested and taken to CID Drugs for further management.

A field test on the seized drugs was carried out and tested positive to methamphetamine (crystal meth).

The seized crystal meth massed 48g and the mbanje 70g. The total street value of the seized drugs is estimated at $1 544 000. Herald