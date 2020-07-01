THE Harare City Council is now demanding US dollars for motorists to park in the city, as more sectors of the economy continue to dollarize.

Parking a vehicle for an hour will now attract a fee of US$1 or the equivalent in Zimbabwe dollars at the prevailing interbank rate.

In a public notice, City Parking says the new fees are effective 2nd July.

According to yesterday’s forex auction figures, US$1 is equivalent to about ZW$64. This will be a huge increase from the current parking fee of ZW$20 per hour.

Most sectors of the Zimbabwean economy have been dollarizing in earnest as they seek to preserve value in the face of an ever tumbling local currency. – Zimbabwe Voice