Controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo has denied reports that he requested increase in monthly withdrawal for his company.

He says such letters were forged by people who are jealous and bent on soiling his good name.

Chivayo writes:

DESPERATE AND SHAMEFUL…My attention has been drawn to some appalling and amateurishly FORGED letters circulating on social media, FALSELY alleging that I requested increases in the maximum monthly withdrawal limits for accounts PURPORTEDLY held at EcoBank under the names of IMC Communications and Eden Breeze (Pty) Ltd.

I CATEGORICALLY DENY these false allegations and UNEQUIVOCALLY state that I have never signed, authored or authorized any such letters or requests.

These documents are BLATANT FORGERIES, designed to maliciously tarnish my personal image and business reputation as well as mislead the public.

It is clear that this SMEAR CAMPAIGN is the well-orchestrated work of individuals driven by BITTERNESS and ulterior motives to suit a particular POLITICAL narrative.

Among the perpetrators are certain known and warring OPPOSITION political figures who remain consumed by frustration and envy, as they have DISMALLY FAILED to achieve what I have accomplished through my regional business engagements and philanthropic efforts in my PERSONAL capacity.

It is a well-known fact that neither the opposition party PRESIDENT nor its entire leadership has ever had the privilege of being hosted by any Head of State.

This glaring inadequacy is evidently the root of their bitterness and desperation to malign my name, following my recent meetings with foreign Heads of State this past week alone…

I have received CREDIBLE reports that one useless female “Advocate”, who was rejected by her own fractured opposition political party and DESPERATE to regain relevance, allegedly misused her privileged access to court records.

She is said to have UNLAWFULLY scanned my authentic signature from previously signed affidavits and FRAUDULENTLY replicated it on the fabricated letters circulating on various social media platforms.

This brazen act of forgery, combined with the malicious dissemination of these documents, is not only professionally UNETHICAL but also a serious CRIMINAL offense.

I totally REJECT and DISMISS these forgeries with the utmost CONTEMPT they deserve and reserve the right to take decisive LEGAL ACTION against all those involved in this tomfoolery!

As much as I can agree that I am a HARDWORKING and SUCCESSFUL businessman, the EXAGGERATED figures mentioned in the fabricated letters are WAY BEYOND my pay grade. One wonders why any normal person would require such huge amounts of cash in a world where PLASTIC MONEY and WIRE REMITTANCE are the standard. This can however only be explained by the hatred which emanates from the choices I made when I exercised my CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT to support a political party and PRESIDENT of my choice. I will always support PRESIDENT E.D. MNANGAGWA and ZANU PF’s vision and NO INDIVIDUAL from any planet, no matter how BIG or SMALL, can instill any fear in me to decide otherwise. I will neither be MOVED by nor SHAKEN by any veiled threats from FAILED opposition POLITICIANS.

We can never all be EQUAL, especially when you do not put in the effort to WORK HARD, if you are not BRAVE enough to knock on high-doors, or INNOVATIVE enough to create business opportunities that DEVELOP our beloved nation of ZIMBABWE. I can SURVIVE in any environment.

In fact, I made my first ONE MILLION RAND when I was 19 and my first ONE MILLION USD when I was 23. When I continously and confidently speak boldly about becoming a BILLIONAIRE by 50, do you honestly think I sell TOMATOES at a market or supply GROCERIES to tuck shops? I am not a LAWYER who gets paid USD 1,000 to spend THREE CONSECUTIVE WORKING DAYS arguing and fighting on behalf of a client…

Let it be known now and forever that ALL contracts which my companies have executed or will execute in KENYA, SOUTH AFRICA, TANZANIA, UGANDA, or ZIMBABWE are awarded SOLELY based on COMPETENCE, PROFESSIONALISM and adherence to CORRECT and IMPECCABLE procurement procedures.

The BEHEMOTHS I associate my good name with ensure that only the HIGHEST STANDARDS are maintained.