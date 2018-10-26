Harare Bride flees wedding venue after arguing with groom

A Harare woman yesterday fled from her court wedding leaving the groom stranded after a misunderstanding rose between her and her husband.

The unidentified woman caused a stir at at the Harare Magistrate Court when she fled before finalizing the signing of her marriage certificate.

H-metro has reported that the husband was said to have put on a wrong signature on the certificates which nullified the procedure and it had to be redone.

One of the groom’s relatives who spoke on condition of anonymity said the bride overreacted by storming out of the courtroom because of the mistake as it could have been rectified before blowing out of proportion.

“Muroora akasika kuramwa, but I am sure the court orderlies would have been able to rectify the mistake before it blew out of proportion,” said the relative

The bride ended up boarding a taxi to escape.

