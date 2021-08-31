The 111th edition of the country’s premier exhibition, Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (formerly Harare Agricultural Show) is scheduled for next month, with fully vaccinated exhibitors expected to take part.

The annual showcase which over the years has been held in August will take place from the 27th of September to the 1st of October under strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Newly appointed Zimbabwe Agricultural Society Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andrew Matibiri and the society’s chairperson, Ivan Craig spoke to ZBC on the ongoing preparations for the exhibition.

“All exhibitors at the country’s top show require to have fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 or else they will be required to produce a COVID-19 test certificate from a test taken no later than 48 hours before the start of the show,” said Matibiri.

“The theme of the show is “synergies for growth- Cooperate, Collaborate, Complement’, to rally support for the cause of agriculture and attendant value chains for increased “production, productivity and profitability,” added Craig.

Key highlights for this year’s show include an annual national agribusiness conference, which is expected to provide an opportunity for economic recovery strategies.

The show comes at a time when treasury is predicting Zimbabwe’s agriculture sector to register a record 34 percent growth this year due to good harvests.