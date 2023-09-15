0 0

Former ZANU PF youth provincial political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu has implored President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to turn away from what he terms costly and self-destructive ways as he celebrates his 81st birthday.

In his congratulatory message to Mnangagwa, Tsenengamu said everyone reaps fruits of their deeds good or bad, hence the need to self introspect before it is too late.

President Mnangagwa celebrated his 81st birthday today, and posting on his Facebook, Tsenengamu says he has been a big let down for Zimbabweans.

Zwnews