LATEST: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, Wife Mary, Arrested in South Africa..ECG Church

Controversial church leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have been arrested in South Africa

A statement from the Enlightened Christian Gathering church says he was arrested by the Hawks police on fraud and money laundering charges, on Friday, 1 February.

It said about 7am on Friday, armed members of the police stormed the Sparkling Waters Hotel in Rustenburg which is owned by the Prophet.

“We were later made aware that they were members of the Hawks. They took the prophet and our mother, Prophetess Mary Bushiri, in handcuffs to Pretoria,” the statement said.

The arrest comes just after the CRL Commission found that Bushiri was not responsible for the stampede at his Pretoria church where three people died, saying the church fully complied with safety regulations.

