The populous neighborhood of Amaveni in Kwekwe has become an arena of fast cars as the who’s who’s of the small Midlands mining town have congregated in the suburb for tomorrow’s arrival of the body of the late Shelton Chinhango, a prominent gold dealer who was fatally shot by a Gweru man who accused him of dating his second wife.

Chinhango, who is popularly known as Shellaz in local circles met his tragic demise after Peter Dube, his friend shot him together with three others for allegedly dating the late Nyasha Nharingo his second wife whom he had recently paid lobola for.

The polygamous Dube, a Gweru car dealer who is now on the radar of the police following the heinous murders suspected that Chinhango had been bedding his wife, resulting in the gory shootings Thursday night.

But in Kwekwe, the so-called Kwekwe Hustlers have literally cuddled the opportunity to show off their latest jallopies in the pot-holed streets of the town’s oldest suburbs.

A family member has told Zwnews that Shellaz’s body is expected in Kwekwe from Bulawayo where the post mortem to ascertain his death is being held.

more details to follow…

