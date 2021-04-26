Movement for Democratic Change- Alliance (MDC-Alliance) youth leader Tererai Obey Sithole was arrested on new charges as he left court this afternoon.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) confirmed Sithole’s arrest via its Twitter handle saying a lawyer has since reacted to the matter.

“JUST IN: Our lawyer @obeyshava1 has reacted to offer emergency legal support services to @TereraiSithole who has been arrested as he was leaving Harare Magistrates Court on allegations of criminal nuisance. @PoliceZimbabwe claims that Sithole committed the offence on 1 April,” twitted ZLHR.

Sithole had just appeared in court where he was further remanded on a separate charge of reportedly carrying out an illegal protest against government, in Warren Park in May last year.

In that case, he is jointly charged with five others, including Harare West Member of Parliament Joana Mamombe and activists Netsai Marova, Cecilia Chimbiri, Lovejoy Chitengu and Stanley Manyenga.

-Zwnews