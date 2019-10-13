Gweru pharmacist flees after girlfriend dies in horror accident

GWERU: ZRP police are hunting for pharmacist Simbarashe Ruzive(35) who allegedly fled from Zvamabande Hospital after he was involved in a fatal crash that claimed the life of his girlfriend Angela Taso. Ruzive failed to control his Isuzu car and it veered off the road overturning several times. The crash occurred at Zvamabande Turnoff along Mhandamabwe Shurugwi Road on Saturday as Ruzive drove from Chivi back to Gweru.

According to sources who spoke to the Masvingo Mirror, there were 4 people on board of which 3 escaped with minor injuries. Ruzive fled from the hospital by sneaking out and in the processing stealing a car belonging to a good samaritan who had ferried them to hospital after the accident. The car was later found dumped in Chivi, Masvingo after it ran out of fuel

Midlands Police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the accident:

“I confirm that Taso died on the spot in an accident which happened on Saturday at the 25km peg along Masvingo – Shurugwi road. The other three were ferried to Zvamabande where Ruzive fled from the hospital before he was admitted. He fled with the car of the man who gave the three transport to the hospital. He is still missing because we never received any information that he came back. The three did not sustain any injuries and they were therefore discharged from hospital,”