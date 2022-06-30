POLICE in Bulawayo swooped on a Gwanda State University (GSU) lecturer as she was collecting her dildos at Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) offices.

A dildo is a sex toy shaped like a manhood and can be used by a woman to sexually satisfy herself.

A source close to the incident said police pounced on GSU lecturer Shirley Tendai Chapunza (26) as she was collecting her dildos at Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) offices. The sex toys were sent by her lover named as Kwabena Asiana (33) who is based in Germany.

The source added: “The official phoned the cops and they took her to Bulawayo Central Police Station. Upon quizzing her she revealed that the dildos were sent by her lover who is based in Hannover, Germany. She said it is not a crime to be found in possession of a dildo or using it. She also said her lover was not conversant with the local laws.”

Efforts to get a comment from Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube were fruitless by the time of going to print.

“You are talking to the wrong person, I don’t know what you are talking about, like really who do you want to talk to,” she asked. About being a lecturer she said: “I’m not a lecturer at GSU. I’m a student at a certain higher learning institution, at the moment I’m attending a lecture.”

However, B-Metro has it on good authority that Chapunza is a lecturer at GSU and even her official Facebook page has it that she is an assistant lecturer at GSU.

state media