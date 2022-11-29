The high level Tripartite Dialogue on Labour Migration is set to kickstart today with the government meeting labour unions.

Yesterday the government, International Labour Organisation and Social Partners ( ZCTU, ZFTU and EMCOZ) met and signed Memorandum of Understanding on Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP).

Apparently, the government and labour unions have for long been at each other’s throat over better pay and working conditions.

Of later civil servants have been demanding pay in US dollars, with the government saying that was not possible.

Zwnews