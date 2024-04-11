Prominent Zimbabwean comedienne and socialite, Felistas Murata popularly known as Mai TT has become embroiled in a scandal after her daughter Felisha’s ‘nude’ photos went viral.

This incident has not only caused significant distress for Mai Titi however, has also stirred a hot online debate, with some questioning her parenting abilities.

Prominent social media influencer Shadaya Knight has no kind words for Mai TT.

“The mother had nudes all over social media in 2023.

“The daughter now has nudes all over social media in 2024

“Daughters will most likely imitate their mothers

“If she is being raised by a single mother, run.

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

“Learn OR perish!!!,” He said.

Apparently, Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Nick Mangwana says the law is clear on the production and dissemination of nudes.

“NUDES & THE LAW 164e Transmission of intimate images without consent:

“Any person who unlawfully and intentionally by means of a computer or information system makes available, broadcasts or

:distributes a data message containing any intimate image or video of an identifiable person without the consent of the person concerned or with recklessness as to the lack of consent of the person concerned, with the aim of causing the humiliation or

:embarrassment of such person shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level 10 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years or to both such fine and such imprisonment.”

For the purposes of subsection (1)

“intimate image” means a visual depiction of a person made by any means in which the person is nude, the genitalia or naked female breasts are exposed or sexual acts are displayed,” he says.

Zwnews