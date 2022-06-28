Image credit: Agrico

The government says 100 megawatts have been ring-fenced for winter wheat farmers and have been exempted from load shedding.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing Minister of Information Monica Mustvangwa said in addition 750 000 litres of fuel have been availed to farmers.

She also informed the nation that there are enough fertilisers and chemicals to support winter wheat production.

Apparently, the government has set up 5 rehabilitation centres for youths affected by substance abuse with 600 substance abusers having had gone through the centres to date.

Mutsvangwa pointed out that the government is also implementing various job creation initiatives including skills and entrepreneurship training.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee 2022 Rural Livelihoods Assessment Report was also adopted by cabinet.

The report reveals that Government assisted 560 000 learners through the BEAM, as it reiterates that no learner should be turned away for non payment of fees.

Zwnews