The government through the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has reviewed the price of fuel.

ZERA is a Government entity established by the Energy Regulatory Authority Act Chapter 13:23 of 2011 and has announced the review.

Apparently, there is a marginal drop in USD fuel prices with diesel now US$1.86 from US$1.88/ litre

And petrol is now US$1.76 from US$1.77/ litre.

The last increase was on June 25, and ZERA kept USD prices unchanged on its last review on July 5.

This time last year, diesel was US$130 and petrol US$1.33/ litre.

Zwnews