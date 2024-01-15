Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has explained Cholera patients were treated under a tree in Mapanza, Chiredzi.

His sentiments comes after many people criticized the government after the picture of patients being treated under a tree went viral.

“When a Cholera case or cholera outbreak is registered, Health Authorities will dispatch a Rapid Response Team to the place.

“The suspected cases are promptly treated -onsite because when it comes to cholera treatment, every minute counts.

“Whilst treatment is done tents will organized and pitched.

“This was the case in the Mapanza area of Chiredzi.

“The current cholera outbreak is affecting a number of countries in the region. According to the @WHOZimbabwe, the long-term solution for cholera control lies in economic development and universal access to safe drinking water and basic sanitation.

“This is why you see that President Emmerson Mangagwa has rolled out several potable water and WASH projects for every village in this country.

“In 6 years of power he has commenced the construction of a number of dams from which water will be conveyed by urban local authorities.”

Zwnews