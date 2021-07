Seed Co has reported that maize and soyabean seed sales rose by 61% and 17% in the year to March respectively.

The company has attributed the rise in sales to good rains and government programs.

Apparently, Seed Co has warned that the expected bumper harvest is likely to weaken maize prices.

The Seed Co Group develops and markets certified crop seeds, mainly hybrid maize seed, but also wheat, soya bean, barley, sorghum, vegetable seeds and groundnuts.

Zwnews