The government has lifted the commuter omnibuses ban and allowed them back on the roads after a 2-year ban imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

As a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19, the government only allowed Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) and affiliated operators to service the nation.

Apparently, the move created problem as available transport failed to cope with the demand leaving many commuters stranded.

It was also alleged that the process of getting one registered as ZUPCO affiliate was marred by corruption.

Zwnews