Passenger public service vehicle or a heavy vehicle with a net mass of 4 600kg or more registered in Zimbabwe, must have these devices fitted (a) a speed monitoring device; and (b) a speed limiting device limiting speed not exceeding 100km/h.

According to Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023, all public service vehicles should be fitted with speed limiting and monitoring devices to ensure speeding by drivers is avoided.

In an interview with H-Metro, Transport and Infrastructural Development permanent secretary, Theodius Chinyanga, said the installation of speed limiting devices will go a long way in controlling speeding.

He also said an analysis by the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe on the causes of road traffic accidents showed that the main cause of fatalities was speeding, which accounts for 37 percent of fatalities.

“About 92 percent of the established causes were due to human error, especially speeding,” he said.

“Likewise, the National Road Safety Indaba that was held in January resolved to regulate Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) speed to a maximum of 100km/h.