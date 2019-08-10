GVT increase passport production from 60 to 1000 per day

HARARE: Zimbabwe has has increased the number of passports produced per day from 60 to 1000 following the arrival of passport paper, gold foil, passport covers, glue and security threads as well as a new printing machine for personalisation.

Speaking to reporters after touring the passport production offices at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Ambassador Cain Mathema said new applicants will now collect their passports in a period of a month.

He added that the government intends to introduce day and night shifts so as to increase production to 3000 per day.

