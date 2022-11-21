The government through the Public Service Commission (PSC) says civil servants holding positions above Deputy Director Grades will get 2022 bonuses at the beginning of 2023 based on their performance for the year 2022.

In a statement issued on Monday, 21 November 2022, the Secretary to the Public Service Commission, Tsitsi Rosemary Choruma, said from 2023 onwards, all civil servants including those of positions of Deputy Director Grades and below will receive bonuses based on performance. Reads the statement:

GOVERNMENT POSITION ON BONUSES FOR CIVIL SERVANTS

The Public Service Commission wishes to inform that bonuses for civil servants for this year, 2022, will be treated as follows:

1. As per the signed agreement at the recent meeting of the National Joint Negotiation Council (NJNC), only those of positions of Deputy Director Grades and below will receive bonuses.

2. This bonus will constitute the following:

a) 13th cheque, plus

b) Special Presidential Bonus.

3. This will be paid out in two equal batches in November and December.

4. It must be noted that Director Grades and above signed performance contracts at the beginning of 2022. It is in view of these performance contracts that Directors and above will NOT receive any bonus in 2022 but rather will, at the beginning of 2023, get performance awards based on their performance for the year 2022.

5. These awards will only be extended to Directors and above after all evaluations and assessments for the year 2022 are completed.

6. Only Director Grades and above who meet their set targets will get performance awards.

7. This is in line with Government’s new practice of performance contracting which only rewards satisfactory performance and sanctions non-satisfactory performance for Directors and above.

8. Government is committed to ensuring that a results-based, high performance, high productivity Work Culture is inculcated within the civil service.

9. From 2023 onwards, performance contracting, which had only thus far been for Director Grades and above, will also be cascaded to all civil servants of all grades across the board.

Zwnews