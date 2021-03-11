The government and civil servants’ representatives in the National Joint Negotiating Council are set to meet tomorrow and deliberate on a cost of living adjustment for civil servants.

The meeting is meant to find ways of cushioning government workers from the rising costs of goods and services.

This also came at the time some civil servants, particularly teachers have been complaining over poor conditions of service, a move likely to derail the reopening of schools set for the 15th and 22nd of March.

Meanwhile, the government says it is optimistic that they will reach common ground more so as the country prepares the reopening of schools.

-Zwnews

